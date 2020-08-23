Chadwick Shawn (Tad) Manning
Chad was born December 22, 1926 (93 years old), in Centralia, WA to Ben & Loretta Manning. He died of natural causes on August 14, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was a longtime Seattle - Queen Anne Hill - resident who graduated from St. Anne's Grade School, Queen Anne High School and the University of Washington with a BA in English Literature. He also did post-graduate teaching work. Chad married Margaret Jane (Peggy Sheehan) Manning in 1951. They were married 69 years. They have one son, Kevin and two grandchildren, Chadwick II and Julia Blaire who reside in California. Chad was a WWII veteran who also worked at Boeing 38 years in industrial engineering and was proud to have been on the team coined "The Incredibles" that designed and produced the first Boeing 747. Chad was known for his love of English Literature and his library containing hundreds of books. He would often regale friends and family with oral interpretations of great poems and verses from famous and not-so-famous works. He also loved film and was one of the founding members of the Seattle Film Society. Both Chad's maternal and paternal Great Grandfathers served in the Civil War. Both were wounded and both served with General Robert Howe in the French and Indian War. Chad's Father served in WWI in France. His paternal Grandfather moved to Washington State from Kentucky in the early 1880's and is an official Washington State Pioneer. Above all, Chad was proud of having mastered golf at the age of 55 and was in many tournaments at West Seattle Golf Course where in 1990, he defeated 148 other retired Boeing players to win the Gold Card Championship.
Chad is survived by his wife, Peggy (94), son Kevin (68), Kevin's partner Sheila Saunders and his grandchildren Chadwick II and Chadwick's wife Mayara and, Julia Blaire.
Given the current pandemic, there will be a private service in California for the family only. Chad will be put to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Seattle. Any remembrances may be made to the Democratic National Committee or the SPCA as Chad loved all animals. Contact information is: 849 Linden Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95050.
Sign Chad's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com