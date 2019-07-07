Charlene



Ruggles-Morton



On June 19, 2019, Charlene Ruggles-Morton died peacefully in Bellevue, WA, with family at her side.



Charlene was born on August 2, 1934 on Vashon Island, Washington, to Louis and Ruth Rodda. She graduated from Vashon High School, and attended the University of Washington, then moved to Mercer Island in 1956, where she resided for 60 years.



She volunteered her time to Cub Scouts of America, the Parent Teacher's Association, and the University of Washington Arboretum, where she pursued her love of gardening.



Charlene spent many years boating in the Puget Sound, the Gulf Islands, and Desolation Sound in Canada with her late, beloved husband Jack Ruggles, and sons Scott & Kevin Ruggles.



She was blessed to find love a second time with her late husband Jack Morton, and cherished their time cruising together on the "Mortini". Charlene and Jack loved traveling to Africa, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, the Carribean, South America, the British Isles, and Ireland. Charlene and Jack were also long-standing members of the Seattle Yacht Club.



Charlene enjoyed good classical music, and frequently attended the symphony with her friends, as well as a good hand of bridge.



Charlene's fondest memories are those spent with her family, who she loved dearly. At Christmas, she always reminded all of them that they were her most treasured gifts.



A small family service will be held on July 8, 2019.



Remembrances may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019