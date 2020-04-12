Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Schmeichel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Schmeichel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Schmeichel Obituary
Charlene Schmeichel

On April 2, 2020, Charlene Schmeichel, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 80. Charlene was born in August, 1939 in Minot, ND. In February 1961, she married Willis Schmeichel. She and Willis moved to Renton, WA where they raised four children. Charlene had a passion for sewing and embroidery. She also loved to volunteer at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and compassionate spirit. Charlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willis. She is survived by her sister Judy (Carroll), her four children, Jamie, Eric (Joan), Parry (Heidi), Krista (Chris) and her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, Owen, Trevor, Ashley and Christina.

A Memorial Service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -