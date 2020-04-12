|
|
Charlene Schmeichel
On April 2, 2020, Charlene Schmeichel, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 80. Charlene was born in August, 1939 in Minot, ND. In February 1961, she married Willis Schmeichel. She and Willis moved to Renton, WA where they raised four children. Charlene had a passion for sewing and embroidery. She also loved to volunteer at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and compassionate spirit. Charlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willis. She is survived by her sister Judy (Carroll), her four children, Jamie, Eric (Joan), Parry (Heidi), Krista (Chris) and her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, Owen, Trevor, Ashley and Christina.
A Memorial Service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020