Charles A. Schuh
Age 86, born April 17th 1933, in Philadelphia PA., passed peacefully on the morning of June 30 from natural causes. Chuck had a great life full of passions for the outdoors, history and culture that he shared generously with all. He is survived by his wife Leilani, sister Elizabeth Wilson, daughter Alida, son Garreth (Jana), granddaughter Anuja and the many neighborhood dogs. Memorial on July 28th at 2:00pm, The Cove in Normandy Park. See www.funerals.coop/obituaries/ for more information. Donations can be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019