Charles Andrew Booth
Charles (Chuck) Andrew Booth was born at home at his parents' George and Rosalie Booth's ranch home in Quay, New Mexico, September 14, 1934. His mother died when he was four years old. His father, George, moved his three boys to Sequim, Washington when they were in elementary school. A few years later he moved them to a farm in Grandview, WA where Chuck and his two brothers graduated from Grandview High School. After Graduating from high school, Chuck attended Central Washington University where he earned his B.A. in Education and an M.A. in Counseling and Psychology. While there he met Leila to whom he referred to as his "Little Redhead". Chuck began his career at West Valley, Yakima and he and Leila began their careers in education and started a family. After ten years he and his family moved to Bellevue, WA where he continued his career as counselor and administrator.
In 1970 the Booth family moved to Auburn where Chuck would continue his work in Education and eventually retire from the Auburn School District in 1993. Both of his children graduated from Auburn High School and Leila spent many hours by Chuck's side volunteering for the community they both loved.
In 1994 Chuck began a new endeavor, as serving as the Mayor of Auburn. He completed two terms and retired in 2002. Chuck's family have many fond memories of family get togethers and walks led by him in his beautiful backyard and garden.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, three half brothers and one half sister, his brother John, his daughter-in-law, Donna, and his four year old daughter Karen. He is survived by his wife, Leila, of 62 years; his son Chuck (Molly), his daughter Mary Vargas (Bernie), granddaughter Kaitlyn Smith (Karl), grandsons Joseph Vargas (Suzanne), and Tyler Vargas, great grandsons Anthony and Henry Vargas, his brother George (Bonnie), and sister-in-law Betty Booth, and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck passed away at the Wesley Lea Hill Care Center in Auburn, Washington, surrounded by family, on August 3, 2019. He was 84 years old.
A memorial service will be held at the Auburn First United Methodist Church in Auburn on Sat., Sept. 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the Auburn First United Methodist Scholarship Fund or the Wesley Lea Hill Circle of Concern or the Auburn Food Bank.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019