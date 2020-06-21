Charles B. Parke
Charles B. Parke

Charles B. Parke, 99, a longtime Boeing engineer and world class marine Captain, died May 9, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 68 years Margaret, he is survived by children Susan, Brian and Sheila, 2 brothers as well as 7 grandchildren & their families. Complete obituary and guestbook online at www.funerals.coop.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
2011 1st Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98109
(206) 529-3800
