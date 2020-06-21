Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles B. Parke



Charles B. Parke, 99, a longtime Boeing engineer and world class marine Captain, died May 9, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 68 years Margaret, he is survived by children Susan, Brian and Sheila, 2 brothers as well as 7 grandchildren & their families. Complete obituary and guestbook online at www.funerals.coop.



