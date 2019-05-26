Home

Father Charles (Chuck) Atcheson died quietly in his sleep April 30,

2019, six years after a stroke severely limited his communication and mobility abilities. He grew up in Laurelhurst, graduated from Roosevelt High School, Stanford University, and the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge MA. Chuck was ordained by the Diocese of Olympia and served numerous parishes in the Seattle area, the Diocese of El Camino Real, and the Convocation of American Churches in Europe retiring from All Saints Episcopal Parish in Waterloo, Belgium in 1998. He was interested in exploring inter-faith work, traveled extensively and visited different faith communities.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons Paul and David, daughter-in-law Penny and granddaughter Koki.

A Memorial Service will be held in

the Chapel of St Mark's Cathedral

on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2 p.m.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
