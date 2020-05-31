Charles Bradley Keagle



June 25, 1952 ~ March 27, 2020



Charles Keagle, a devoted father, friend, and accomplished computer engineer died March 27, 2020. He is survived by his two children Thomas and Alayna, his ex-wife Laura, his brothers Steven and Howard, and his mother Gladys Joan. He is predeceased by the death of his father Clarence and his brothers Dean and Bill.



Charles was born in Bethesda, Maryland on June 25, 1952. His family eventually migrated West to Idaho Springs, Colorado. From playing the clarinet in high school band to four-wheeling his Ford Bronco up in the mountains, he was a small-town boy with never a dull moment. Around the summer of '69, he was off to the University of Colorado where he would earn his bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force in March 1976. He was stationed at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyanne, Wyoming. Over the course of 4 years he climbed his way to captain of the missile combat crew. He did this while also acquiring his master's degree in computer database management from the University of Wyoming. Once out of the Air Force with a few degrees under his belt, it was time to travel and explore. In March of 1980, he met Laura on a ski trip in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and they married September 4, 1982. Their journey led them to Washington State in 1985 where Charles attended Seattle University and received his master's degree in software engineering. With this arsenal of education, he began his career with Boeing Aerospace in April 1987. Here he designed, implemented and maintained technical research centers from Washington State all the way to Moscow.



In the 90s, he fathered two children who became his world. Sharing his passions and learning theirs was truly what he was put on this earth to do. After a 30-year career working on the biggest computers in the world, it was finally time to retire. From scuba diving in Australia to touring around Petra in Jordan, Charles did not slow down one bit. When he was not traveling, you could find him close to home in Bellevue spending time with his friends, going out on the town for some live music, and singing tenor in the church choir. The man truly did it all. Charles' adventurous appetite for life and unconditional love for all was passed on to everyone he met. He will always be remembered as a loving, kind, and intelligent soul.



"Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal" (Corinthians 4:16-18).



