Charles C. Engel, Sr.
Charles C. Engel, Sr. was born September 19, 1936 and passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Chuck was the oldest child of William and Geneva Engel, who preceded him in death. Chuck is survived by the love of his life and soulmate, his wife Janette, his brother Ty Engel (Trish), his two sisters Sharen Emler and Karen Knight (Richard) and his five children; Charles, Jr. (Mimi), Barbara Mourer (Kevin), Scott Engel (Lisa), Molly Lynch (Adam) and Jerri Engel. Chuck also leaves behind five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Chuck was born and raised in Kenmore, WA, and graduated from Bothell High School in 1955. He was a small grocery store entrepreneur for most of his life. Many will remember him as the jovial owner/manager of the Midnite Mart delicatessens in Poulsbo and Seattle (Mercer St.) and Chuck's Dockside Deli in Kingston from the mid 1970s to the late 1980s. He also sold real estate in his beloved hometown of Hoodsport, WA before retiring.
Chuck aka "Pops", loved small town life and being a vital part of the community, particularly Hoodsport, the town he adored and resided in for the past 27 years. Chuck was compassionate and accepting of everyone, never forgetting a name or face. He had a gift for making everyone feel special. He was full of humor and lived life without complaint. Most of all Pops was a loving and strong husband, father and friend. Even in pain and failing health he remained upbeat, always smiling and laughing until the end. Pops showed us what it means to live a good life, and to be a good person.
Pops was a loving, kind and strong man who will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019