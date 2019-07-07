|
|
Charles "Chuck" Hurter
Age 95, of Newcastle, Chuck passed away on June 17, 2019. Born May 9, 1924 in Oak Park, Illinois he was the youngest son of Andrew and Lula Hurter.
A memorial service to celebrate
Chuck's life will be 11:00 am
Friday, July 19, 2019 at
Sunset Hills Funeral Home 1215 145th Place SE, Bellevue. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memorial Park following services. For the full obituary and service information, please visit www.sunsethillsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019