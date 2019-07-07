Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hills Funeral Home
1215 145th Place SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 746-1400
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Funeral Home
1215 145th Place SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hurter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Chuck Hurter


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Chuck Hurter Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Hurter

Age 95, of Newcastle, Chuck passed away on June 17, 2019. Born May 9, 1924 in Oak Park, Illinois he was the youngest son of Andrew and Lula Hurter.

A memorial service to celebrate

Chuck's life will be 11:00 am

Friday, July 19, 2019 at

Sunset Hills Funeral Home 1215 145th Place SE, Bellevue. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memorial Park following services. For the full obituary and service information, please visit www.sunsethillsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Hills Funeral Home
Download Now