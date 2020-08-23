Charles Curtis Kleiser
February 24, 1938 ~ August 8, 2020
The American steel foundry industry has lost a champion and an enormous technical resource in the passing of Charles (Chuck) Kleiser, age 82. From his early days pouring shank ladles of steel by hand in the foundries of Pennsylvania to founding and becoming the president of Northwest Castings in Seattle, Chuck Kleiser devoted his every effort and consummate skill to manufacturing the finest high integrity steel castings and offering the utmost in service to his customers throughout the United States.
In 1960 Chuck moved from Pennsylvania to the Pacific Northwest and after service in the US Army, found an immediate need for his technical foundry knowledge and handcraft skills in several local steel foundries. In 1985, Chuck founded Northwest Castings, growing from a few thousand square feet of leased space to a 40,000 square foot manufacturing plant. The success of Northwest Castings enabled Chuck to pursue a number of hobbies in his limited time away from the foundry.
Chuck was an instrument rated pilot & enjoyed flying his own plane around the Pacific Northwest.
He was an accomplished big game hunter with significant registered trophies from North America and Africa. He also held many championships in clay target competitions. His rural upbringing in Pennsylvania had fostered a love for the outdoors and whether it was fishing local waters for salmon or digging razor clams on the ocean beaches, he was always a source of good humor and conversation. Chuck had a very hard life as a youth but his innate strength and belief in himself overcame many deficits and he developed into a truly remarkable man with many fine attributes and an unswerving desire for quality and integrity both in life and business.
Chuck leaves behind daughters Dani Miska (Snohomish, WA) Michelle Kleiser (Richardson TX) and a son Charles Kleiser (Brea CA). Five grandsons and three granddaughters and five great grandchildren. And many others that loved him and shared his adventures in life.
