Charles Daniel (Dan) Hunter
Charles Daniel (Dan) Hunter died at the age of 96, from natural causes, on April 2, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
He grew up in Arlington, Washington. In June of 1942 he married his high school sweetheart, Irene Wiberg. He was the football player; she was the cheerleader.
In June of 1942 Dan entered the Army Air Corps and served in several posts on both the east and west coasts. Following the war, the family settled in Kirkland where they raised their two children. Dan had a boat and was an active member in the Meydenbauer Yacht Club. A favorite summer activity with the family was boating in the San Juan Islands.
In 1950 he and Irene started, and worked together, growing Washington Credit Incorporated into a successful business. When they retired their son, Steven, took over the business, after what the family called a "five-year probation period". Today the company, now called Convergent Outsourcing, is run by Dan's grandson Jeffery Hunter. Dan was particularly proud of the work he did in co-founding the non-profit Seattle Consumer Credit Counseling Service.
After the children left home Dan and Irene moved to Bellevue. There they continued with one of their favorite activities, square dancing. With the Tape Worms, a group in West Seattle, they traveled to many events including ones abroad. In Australia they literally danced on Ayers Rock, which is now prohibited. Dan also loved running and participated in 15 marathons, including the Boston Marathon in 1989, which he ran when he was almost 70.
In 1971 Dan and Irene began spending their winters on Oahu. Even after they moved in 2009 to Mirabella, a retirement community in South Lake Union, they continued to return to the island every winter. They also maintained their active membership in Unity of Lynnwood. Theirs was a long, loving partnership of 77 plus years, at home and in business.
Dan is survived by his wife, Irene; his daughter Linda McCammon of Portland, his son Steven, two grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Medic One or the Boyers Children's Clinic.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020