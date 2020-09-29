Charles Dare Schaut



June 5, 1934 ~ July 21, 2020



Charles Dare Schaut, known to all as Dare, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ.



Dare served in the Airforce and later as a pilot for American Airlines. He loved to fly and shared stories of many of his adventures in Alaska while at Elmendorf Airforce Base. The son of a logger in the Pacific Northwest, Dare enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as outdoor sports including golf. He seemed to always see the sunny-side of life, loved animals and music - especially jazz, and played the tenor saxophone.



He will be missed by his children Allen, George and his wife Michelle, Paul and his wife Andrea, Julie and her husband Rene, Charles (Chuck) and his wife Madalyn, along with 8 grandchildren: Kelly, Kayla and Christopher; Ryan; Peri and Sam; Chace and Cayden. He leaves three great grandchildren; Peyton and Paige; and Luna, along with many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother Lynn and sister Diane.



A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date to include spreading his ashes over the Cascade mountains, which was his wish and where he spent much of his childhood.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dare's honor to Gifts of Grace in Gilbert, AZ where he was compassionately cared for during the last many months of his life: Gifts of Grace, c/o Lin Lee Junsay, 2866 E. Cotton Court



Gilbert AZ 85234



