Charles David Day
Charles Day peacefully went to join Jesus and his wife, Sandy, on May 21, 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA to Charles L. Day and Ethel M. Day on June 25, 1937. He attended Seattle University earning an accounting degree. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the Intelligence Branch of the Army, and later attended the Army's School of Finance at Fort Benning, Indiana. During his career life he worked for Mobil Oil, Ernst and Young, the University of Washington, and the City of Edmonds before he retired. After retirement he worked for Alaska Airlines, Destination Marketing, and as a commissioner at Steven's Hospital. During this time, he was also raising a family and cultivating lifelong friendships. He will be missed.
He was a man who loved the Lord. He would not say so much in words, but rather in his actions and deeds. The examples he displayed, showed his faith in Jesus for all to see. He was not perfect, but just like all of us, God's grace is sufficient to cover our sins and weakness. The way he lived his life is truly outlined in Luke 10:27, & James 3:13-18. His faith in Jesus and God's love and promises, helped him get through the hard times and many trials of life. He was not so heavenly focused that he was no earthly good. He lived a balanced life. He was a huge Husky football fan. We are truly blessed to have known him.
Charles (aka, Charlie, Chuck, David) is survived by his three sons: Steve (Alison), Tim (Krista), Dan (Dawn), six grandchildren Kjirsti Leestma (Daniel), Jahmie Montgomery (Lucas), Hunter, Carter, Christopher, Emma, and two great grandchildren, Logan, Mya, and coming soon, Simon. He also leaves behind, sister- in-law, Marilyn, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.
Special thanks to all the staff and residents at Vineyard Park Assisted Living, Manor Care Nursing Home, and the many E.R. Dr.'s and nurses at Swedish Edmonds and Providence Medical Center of Everett.
A celebration of his life will happen at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Charles may be made to: Seattle Children's Hospital, the Alzheimer's Association
, or a charity of your choice
.