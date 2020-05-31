Charles "Chuck" DeRosier
Chuck died peacefully at home on May 9, 2020. He took great pride in his birthplace, Sioux City, Iowa, where he grew up with seven siblings.
Chuck served in the Army in Maryland. A visiting Boeing recruiter invited the soldiers to contact him for work upon ending their service. Chuck did; he drove to Seattle, got hired and worked until retirement as a Boeing machinist.
On route to Seattle, Chuck prayed to find an angel to marry and raise a family. St. Joseph sent him Charlene; they raised four children and three grandchildren. One month shy of their 60th anniversary, he died at age 91.
Chuck was a parishioner at St. Anne Catholic Church for 59 years. He loved gardening, cooking, and country music.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Charlene; daughter, Suzanne (Dan); daughter, Michelle (Mike); son, Vincent (Terri); daughter, Katy (Rob); and his granddaughters, Brittanie, Ashley and Josie.
A donation may be made to the St Anne Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Seattle/King County.
The family expresses gratitude to all who added joy to Chuck's life.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.