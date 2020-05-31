Charles "Chuck" DeRosier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" DeRosier

Chuck died peacefully at home on May 9, 2020. He took great pride in his birthplace, Sioux City, Iowa, where he grew up with seven siblings.

Chuck served in the Army in Maryland. A visiting Boeing recruiter invited the soldiers to contact him for work upon ending their service. Chuck did; he drove to Seattle, got hired and worked until retirement as a Boeing machinist.

On route to Seattle, Chuck prayed to find an angel to marry and raise a family. St. Joseph sent him Charlene; they raised four children and three grandchildren. One month shy of their 60th anniversary, he died at age 91.

Chuck was a parishioner at St. Anne Catholic Church for 59 years. He loved gardening, cooking, and country music.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Charlene; daughter, Suzanne (Dan); daughter, Michelle (Mike); son, Vincent (Terri); daughter, Katy (Rob); and his granddaughters, Brittanie, Ashley and Josie.

A donation may be made to the St Anne Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Seattle/King County.

The family expresses gratitude to all who added joy to Chuck's life.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved