Charles Donald Vickery



Charles, 71, of Seattle, WA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019.



Charles was born to Donald and Barbara Vickery, on August 19, 1947 in Dorchester, MA. After graduating High School, Charles enlisted in the US Air Force and served as an aircraft technician during the Vietnam War. He married Dora DiBartolomeo in 1972 and together they raised 4 children.



Charles worked in residential lending until he retired. He was an active member of his community. He volunteered with Saint Vincent DePaul and the Salvation Army. Charles was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Communicant of Assumption Catholic Church in Seattle, WA.



In his spare time Charles was an avid golfer. He was a huge Boston sports fan and spent countless summer days with his children at Fenway Park. Charles was a lover of dogs large and small.



A devoted husband, Charles is survived by his wife, Dora. He also leaves behind his children, Kristin Vickery, Brian Vickery, Matthew Vickery, and Michael Vickery; his grandson, Ryan Darragh; and he lives to cherish his memory, his sisters, Peggy Chwaliszewski, JoAnne Cook, and Barbara Livingston.



A Funeral Mass will be held on is Friday, March 22nd at 11am at Assumption Catholic Church



6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115 For those unable to attend the service, it can streamed live at



https://www.assumptionseattle.com/77.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that remembrances be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at https://www.seattlecca.org.



