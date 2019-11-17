|
Charles E. Vitiritti, Jr.
Chuck was born on October 19, 1946, in Chicago, IL, and died on November 8, 2019, at his home in Seattle. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and after returning home, he spent the rest of his life involved with Veteran organizations and causes. He was active in the Skyway VFW Post #9430 and the Washington Memorial Veterans Advisory Board. Chuck worked as a factory foreman for Preservative Paint (later Kelly Moore) for over 40 years, retiring in 2009 when they relocated the factory out of state. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Pam, and their daughter Connie, both of Seattle; three siblings, John (Sally) and Ken Vitiritti and Barbara (Bobby) LoPresti, all of the Chicago area; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A committal service will be held
on Friday, Nov 22, 2019, at 12:00 PM
at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SW 240th St., Kent, WA
98042, with a reception to follow at
the Skyway VFW Post #9430,
7421 S. 126th St., Seattle, WA 98178
Memorials to the King County Fire District #20 Volunteer Firefighters Association or Skyway VFW Post's Relief Fund.
