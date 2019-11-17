Home

Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Charles E. Vitiritti Jr.


1946 - 2019
Charles E. Vitiritti Jr. Obituary
Charles E. Vitiritti, Jr.

Chuck was born on October 19, 1946, in Chicago, IL, and died on November 8, 2019, at his home in Seattle. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and after returning home, he spent the rest of his life involved with Veteran organizations and causes. He was active in the Skyway VFW Post #9430 and the Washington Memorial Veterans Advisory Board. Chuck worked as a factory foreman for Preservative Paint (later Kelly Moore) for over 40 years, retiring in 2009 when they relocated the factory out of state. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Pam, and their daughter Connie, both of Seattle; three siblings, John (Sally) and Ken Vitiritti and Barbara (Bobby) LoPresti, all of the Chicago area; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A committal service will be held

on Friday, Nov 22, 2019, at 12:00 PM

at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SW 240th St., Kent, WA

98042, with a reception to follow at

the Skyway VFW Post #9430,

7421 S. 126th St., Seattle, WA 98178

Memorials to the King County Fire District #20 Volunteer Firefighters Association or Skyway VFW Post's Relief Fund.

Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting

www.BonneyWatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Vitiritti family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019
