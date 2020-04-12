Home

Charles Eddie King died peacefully in his home after a long battle with kidney disease, in West Seattle on April 3, 2020. He was 88 years old. Charles is survived by his wife, Shirley King and his children; Charles L. King IV and Sheila King-Mitchell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. King and Anne King, as well as his daughter Sheryl Ann King and grandson Saoloto King. He was the grandfather to Tomas, Angelina, Nick, Kateland, Jazzland, Rozzland, Graceland, Charles Savea Siuleo King V and the great grandfather to Edwin and Jessenia. Psalms 23.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
