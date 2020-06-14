Charles Edwin Peterson



April, 1921 ~ June, 2020



Charles passed on June 5, at the age of 99 of natural causes. He was residing at an Adult Family Home in Auburn for the past 3 years.



He was born to the late Charles E. Peterson Sr. and Marie Peterson, April 14, 1921 in Belt, Montana. The family moved to Renton, Washington when he was 4. Charles graduated from Renton High School class of 1940.



He joined the Army Feb 1941 and served until Nov 1945.



After Charles was discharged from the Army, he met Patricia Maxine Bright in 1946. They married in Nov 1947 and resided in the Skyway area. He was predeceased by Patricia in 2011 after 63 years of marriage. Charles drove trucks for Taylor Edwards Trucking, Signal Oil, worked at Boeing and eventually retired from Bellevue School District. Charles was a charter member of the Skyway VFW Post #9430. He helped bring a half Quonset Hut from Boeing Field to Skyway to serve as the first Post Home in 1947.



Charles enjoyed fishing, especially for steelhead. He also enjoyed playing golf, bowling and



traveling with his wife Patricia.



Charles is survived by two daughters, Lynne Crandall and husband Bill of Tacoma and Karen Peterson and husband Richard McKay of Tucson, AZ,



two brothers-in-law George (Nancy) Bright of Eagle, ID and Michael (Jane) Bright of Prescott, AZ, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID there will be no funeral service. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton. A memorial service may be held at a future date.



