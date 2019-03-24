Home

Chuck was born to Louis and Helen "Bud" Holmes in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 21, 1934 and passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. A true Canadian, Charlie's passion was hockey. He started his career in Edmonton in the Jr. Hockey League, moving on to the NHL to play with the Detroit Red Wings and finally ending his career in the Western Hockey League with the Seattle Totems. Survived by his daughter Cathy Viducich (Mark), son Brian Holmes, sister Gail Plican (Walter) and brother Greg Holmes (Rob). He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

To honor his wishes no services are planned. Donations may be made in his name to Seattle Jr. Hockey League.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
