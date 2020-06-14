Charles F. Meyers
Charles F. Meyers

Age 87, Issaquah, WA

October 26, 1932 ~ June 2, 2020

Fred was born in Troy, Idaho and had many fond memories of that area where his father was the town Doctor in the early 30's. Fred graduated from Franklin High school, and attended the U of W. From 1954 to 1955 he was an Army Instructor in Japan.

Fred loved his yellow 911 Porsche and enjoyed participating in the Porsche club and he won numerous awards for showing his car. He also had a passion for golf & collecting miniature cars.

Fred celebrated his 50th wedding Anniversary with his wife Lawreta in January 2020.

He is survived by his two children, Karen & Jeff and his two grandchildren Sara and Matthew.

He will be missed by his family.

We love you dad/grandpa.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
