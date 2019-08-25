|
|
Charles (Chuck) F. Spiekerman
Charles (Chuck) Frederick Spiekerman, age 56, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019, in the mountains of the North Cascades. Chuck balanced a climbing life with family and an academic career. Chuck was born to Robert F. Spiekerman and Nancy H. Spiekerman on October 16, 1962, in Stockton, CA. He graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1980 and attended Santa Clara University (BS, Mathematics, 1984) and the University of Virginia (MA, Mathematics, 1986). After teaching at Chabot College and Santa Clara University for several years, he enrolled at the University of Washington where he earned a PhD in Biostatistics (1995). Chuck taught and did research at the University of Washington School of Dentistry for over 20 years. Chuck and his wife of 26 years, Mary Emond, were wed at the Hall of the Mountaineers in Seattle in 1993. They climbed Mt. Hood and skied Mt. Bachelor on their honeymoon. He was the father of two beautiful children, Conrad and Stephanie. He was a good man, a loyal son and friend, and a loving father and husband. Chuck was predeceased by his father, Robert F. Spiekerman and is survived by his mother Nancy Hane Spiekerman, sisters Susan Todd and Sally Hutley, and his aunt Carol Muller. Memorial service dates will be posted at molesfarewelltributes.com in the near future.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019