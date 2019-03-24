Charles F. WARNER



Charles "Charlie" was born August 18, 1918 in Anderson, IN and passed away in his house on Hunts Point, WA March 14th, 2019 at age 100. Charles came to the Washington state in 1923. He graduated from West Seattle High in 1936. After graduation attended the University of WA for a year and then joined the army. He was in service during WWII as an infantry officer in both Africa and Europe and received the bronze star medal for heroic action on D-Day in Normandy and 6 gold stars for major battles. Coming home he completed his law degree and joined the Walthew Law Firm becoming partner 5 years later. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Wilson in 1945. He practiced law from 1947 until he was in his 80's specializing in personal litigation and workers compensation. He was a member of the Seattle Bar and Washington State Bar association for over 50 years. He was an avid golfer (playing golf until almost his 100th birthday), hiker and fisherman traveling around the world. He will be remembered for his sharp mind, great sense of humor and love of his dogs. He was preceded in death by his son John Warner who passed in 2008 and his wife Betty of 64 years who passed away in 2009. He is survived by his daughter Virginia Hooper and son-in-law Tom Hooper and his 2 grandsons Michael Martin and Charles Hooper. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary