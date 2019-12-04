Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Calling hours
Following Services
Croatian Cultural Center in Anacortes
Charles Frank Sharp


1931 - 2019
Charles Frank Sharp Obituary
Charles "Frank" Sharp

Charles "Frank" Sharp, 88, of Anacortes, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

A Memorial Service for Charles will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel. A Reception will follow the service at the Croatian Cultural Center in Anacortes.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in his remembrance to Seattle's Children Hospital or to Toys for Tots. To share memories of Charles, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 4, 2019
