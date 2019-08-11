|
Charles G. "Chuck" Nau
Charles Gregory "Chuck" Nau died surrounded by his family on July 27, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born to the late Gloria E. and Charles F. Nau on February 26, 1950, in Rockford, Illinois. Chuck graduated from Benet Academy, Lisle, Illinois in 1968, and received a BA in Business Administration from Seattle University in 1972.
Prior to expanding Murray & Nau, Inc. into a publishing consulting firm in 1995, Chuck was the consummate newspaper man, having started out selling newspapers as a boy. As an adult, his career spanned several organizations, including Knight-Ridder Newspapers and The Seattle Times (1988-1995), where he worked in retail advertising and sales.
Beyond his professional career, Chuck was dedicated to his community, refereeing youth soccer, volunteering as a naturalist for the Bellevue Parks Department, chipping in at local schools and churches, and participating in Seattle's Economic Justice Forum.
Chuck will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary (Murray), and their four children: Chris (Kathy); Katie (d. 1975); Sara (Travis); and James (SaraH). He is also survived by his two sisters, Pamela and Gwen (Jim), as well as four grandchildren-on whom he doted, loudly, ceaselessly, and unabashedly-and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
A service was held on August 1, 2019 at the Chapel of St. Ignatius at Seattle University.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Arbor Day Foundation or Catholic Community Services of Western Washington.
