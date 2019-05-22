Home

Charles Gordon "Gordy" Hunter

He left us on Saturday May 18, 2019

He was born on May 25, 1948 in Seattle to Clarence Gordon Hunter and Dorothy Hunter. He was the most loved husband ever to Suzanne Hunter Father to John Theodore Hunter (Dana)

and Gary Hunter (Amanda) brother to Dianne McNeill. Grandfather to Moses, Ira, Chana, Aaron, Avi, Eitan, Miriam, Raizy.

He was an Ob-Gyn physician (retired) loved by his family, friends, patients and more, and was kind to everyone he knew and those he didn't yet know, but came in contact with.

He was a real wiz who loved to know how things worked and could fix almost anything. A native son of Seattle, he truly loved the city of his birth.

To celebrate his life please join us at Temple Beth Am

Sunday, May 26 at 1:00 pm:

2632 NE 80th St., Seattle

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to American Foundation for the blind @ www.afb.org.

You can sign his guest book at

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/charles-hunter-8716633
Published in The Seattle Times from May 22 to May 26, 2019
