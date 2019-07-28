|
Charles Hardies Atterbury
Charles H. Atterbury passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, in Seattle, culminating a life of many passions, foremost aviation. In all his endeavors he generously gave his time, talent, and treasure.
Charlie was born in Schenectady, NY, on August 7, 1943, to Malcolm and Ellen (Hardies) Atterbury. He spent his first ten years in Albany where his parents owned and ran the last live theater outside of New York City. The family then moved to California so Malcolm and Ellen could pursue their acting careers.
After graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1960, Charlie initiated his excitement for flying. The knowledge he gained as a weatherman on an aircraft carrier during his fours years in the Navy helped him throughout his flying career.
Charlie graduated Parks College of St. Louis University in 1970 majoring in Aircraft Systems and Aeronautical Engineering. He held many corporate pilot jobs, flying over 10,000 hours in a wide variety of aircraft.
Ever evolving, Charlie created and worked on computer security programs, taught flying to new students, and spent many years as a youth baseball umpire. He was admired and respected as a fair, firm and knowledgeable umpire for NBUA.
In retirement he dedicated much of his time mentoring aspiring pilots. He encouraged them to follow their dreams, provided opportunities for different flying experiences, including aerobatics, and counseled when the going got tough.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherry (Bockelie) Atterbury, and his four children: Mary Rose (Steve) of Cape Cod, MA, Joey Atterbury of Seattle, Kathleen Atterbury of Chicago, and Suzy Dixon (Darian) of San Diego. In addition he leaves two beloved granddaughters, Stella and Harper Rose. His parents Malcolm and Ellen, brother, Malcolm, and sister, Jill, predecease him.
A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2:00 pm, at the home
Sherry and he shared.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young Eagles (AOPA) or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019