|
|
Charles Hugh Warren
Charles (Hugh) Warren, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Mill Creek from muscle atrophy due to a series of damaging strokes. Hugh was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on July 17, 1941 to Charles Clifford Warren and Susan Elornor (Hughes) Warren. He graduated from Giles County High School and Tennessee Technical University, majoring in Civil Engineering. He later earned a master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington in 1974.
Hugh served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in France where he met his wife Jean who was teaching school for the U.S. Dept. of Defense. Hugh and Jean were married in Bern, Switzerland on August 18, 1965. In 1966, the couple moved to Seattle where Hugh was employed by the Washington State Highway Department as a highway engineer. In 1977, he was hired by the City of Everett as a Traffic Design Engineer and was promoted to Public Works Director. Hugh culminated his successful engineering career working as the Director or Public Works for the City of Bellevue (1980 -1988).
In semi-retirement, Hugh worked part-time as office manager for Warren Publishing House, in Everett. In retirement, the couple purchased a home in Surprise, Arizona and have spent the last 16 years, wintering in the valley of the sun.
Hugh will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Wanda Carnathan and Joye Ferguson. He is survived by his wife, Jean, along with sons, David, and his wife Val; Matthew, and his wife Betsy, along with grandson Charlie; Joseph, and his wife Elisa, along with grandchildren, Andrew, and his wife Brandi, Justin, Ryan, Benji, Nathan, Maria, and Allison, along with great-grandson Jonah.
We would like to thank Evergreen Hospice for their support in caring for Hugh in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to their foundation can be made to: evergreenhealthfoundation.com (Ways to Give).
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020