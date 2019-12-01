Home

Minnesota boy, WWII Vet. (USS Yorktown), Husband, Father, Carpenter, Seattle Firefighter, Contractor, Traveler, beloved Papa and friend to many. Charles passed into the open arms of God November 26, 2019 after a full life of 94 years.

Charles is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 71 years, Katherine 'Kay', sons David, Peter and Tim, daughters Ann Stout and Teresa Hartman, his sisters Eileen Arnold (MN), Elaine Johnson (MN) and Charlene Maehren (MN). He was preceded in death by his son, Richard. Papa will be sorely missed by his 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held

Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 at

Saint Matthews Catholic Church

1230 NE 127th St, Seattle, 98125

Charles requested memorial contributions be made to the Saint Matthews School Scholarship Fund.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
