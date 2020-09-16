1/1
Charles Louis Rosetti
Charles Louis Rosetti

Charles, age 96, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 11, 2020 after a brief illness and complications due to congestive heart failure.

Chuck was born in Butte (Meaderville), MT on March 28, 1924. He graduated from Butte High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Army and completing his tours in WWII and the Korean conflict as a Field Medic with the 651st Tank Destroyer Battalion.

He married Lucille Theresa Bozic, the love of his life, in 1946, and they were married for 67 years. Chuck will be buried next to Lucille at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline. Chuck & Lucille moved to Seattle after the war and lived there for 67 years, until Lucille passed in 2013.

Chuck worked in retail and food sales for 45 years, until his retirement. He was an avid gardener, woodworker and loved camping and fishing. His tomatoes and green beans were to die for. He loved to travel to foreign countries & within the US.

Chuck is preceded in death by his mother, Desolina and father, Severino (Paul); his brothers, Attilio, Mario, and Joseph; his daughter-in-law, Janice; and his adoring wife, Lucille.

Chuck is survived by his sons Jim, Dan, and Mike; grandson, Ken (Maureen); and great-granddaughter, Luci.

The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the staff at Northwest Hospital, for the wonderful and compassionate care provided during his illness.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 followed by Funeral Mass BOTH on Saturday, September 19th at

St. Matthew Catholic Church

1240 N E 127th St, Seattle

Reverend Kahn Nguyen Celebrating Burial at a later date.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
