Charles (Chuck) M. Smythe



On Friday March 8, 2019 Charles (Chuck) Smythe passed away at the age of 88. Chuck was born to Robert and Alice Smythe in Portland OR and raised in Kirkland WA., a 1949 graduate of Lake Washington High School. In 1950 Chuck married Norma Keeler. They raised their four children in Burien WA. Chuck later moved to Redmond WA where he has lived for over 40 years.



Chuck worked as a plumber and retired from Local 32. He also was the owner and operator of Noel Tree Farm where he grew Christmas trees and retailed in the greater Seattle area for over 60 years. Tree farming was his passion and love. He continued to run his business up until his death.



Chuck loved sports, playing high school football, baseball, and basketball and coaching Little League baseball in the 1960's. He loved watching sports, and attending a yearly Mariners game with his family.



Above all Chuck was most proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and his longtime close friends. He never missed an opportunity to send a card, give a little cash, and attend a birthday party.



Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Norma Smythe Tuininga, & his daughter Darcie Smythe. He is survived by his sons, Steve (Mary), Randy (Debbie), daughter Kay (Mark), 12 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren and longtime friend Fran Johnson.



A celebration of Chuck's life will be held Sunday April 14th, 4pm at Redmond Ridge Community Event Center, 10315 Cedar Park Crescent, Redmond WA 98053. Parking is limited, carpool encouraged, follow sign for additional street parking. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019