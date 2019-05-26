|
|
Charles Maxwell "Max" Whitcomb
September 18, 1927 - March 28, 2019
Born in Seattle, lived in Mukilteo and Seattle, graduated from Queen Anne High School 1944, studied international law, marine trades and Economics and Business at the University of Washington 1949. Max and wife (Connie) moved to West Vancouver, BC in 1965 to own and operate Western Chris Craft Sales in Canada.
Preceded in death by his parents Charles Maxwell and Alice Aurora (Shager) Whitcomb, wife of 50 years Connie and brother Paul "Sam" Whitcomb. He is survived by brother Paul Shager II (Diane), nieces Holly Whitcomb Henry (Mike) and Sue Whitcomb Lenker (Jim) and nephew Paul Shager III (Nancy) and great nieces Allison and Sara and great nephews Dean, Ian, Owen, Jonathan, Lars, David and Tyler.
An Eight Bell Ceremony and Celebration of Life for Max will be held at the Royal Vancouver
Yacht Club @ 3811 Point Grey Rd.,
Vancouver, BC on Wednesday, May 29th 2019 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019