Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
Charles Moshier
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Charles Page Moshier

Charles Page Moshier Obituary
Charles Page Moshier

Born November 4, 1935 in Seattle; died November 2, 2019 in Seattle.

Charles "Chuck" is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Mike, Michelle, Marianne, and Monica; grandchildren, Briana, Brittany, Kevin, Elliott, Emma, Ben, and Bridget; sister, Marilyn and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chuck was a brilliant man with degrees in mathematics and physics from the University of

Washington and Seattle University. His career at Boeing spanned over 35 years and included being at the forefront of computer innovation and as the Director of Scientific Systems Organization before retiring in 1990.

He could be fun-loving and was an excellent dancer. His gregarious personality caught the eye of Mary. They married in September 1964 and started their family shortly thereafter. Chuck was a devoted husband and dedicated father. He was an avid swimmer and enjoyed walking and spending time working in his lovely yard.

Chuck was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

A memorial celebration, followed

by a reception, will be held on

Saturday, November 9 at 2 pm at

Harvey Funeral Home Chapel

508 N 36th St. Seattle, WA 98103.

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
