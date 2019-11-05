|
|
Charles Page Moshier
Born November 4, 1935 in Seattle; died November 2, 2019 in Seattle.
Charles "Chuck" is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Mike, Michelle, Marianne, and Monica; grandchildren, Briana, Brittany, Kevin, Elliott, Emma, Ben, and Bridget; sister, Marilyn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chuck was a brilliant man with degrees in mathematics and physics from the University of
Washington and Seattle University. His career at Boeing spanned over 35 years and included being at the forefront of computer innovation and as the Director of Scientific Systems Organization before retiring in 1990.
He could be fun-loving and was an excellent dancer. His gregarious personality caught the eye of Mary. They married in September 1964 and started their family shortly thereafter. Chuck was a devoted husband and dedicated father. He was an avid swimmer and enjoyed walking and spending time working in his lovely yard.
Chuck was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
A memorial celebration, followed
by a reception, will be held on
Saturday, November 9 at 2 pm at
Harvey Funeral Home Chapel
508 N 36th St. Seattle, WA 98103.
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019