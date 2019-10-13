|
Charles T. Hardy
Charles Thomas Hardy of Seattle, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at home. Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen, and children Mary Pat (Kevin) and Tom (Flan) and 4 grandchildren, Kelly, Erin, Willow and Nico.
A celebration of Charlie's life will
be at 1pm, Sunday, November 3,
2019 at the Center for Urban Horticulture in Seattle. A full obituary can be found at
www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's
Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Donations can be made to UW Brain Repository and Integrated Neuropathology (BRaIN) Research
Fund www.acceleratemed.org/Hardy
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019