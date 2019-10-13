Home

Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Center for Urban Horticulture
Seattle, WA
Charles T. Hardy

Charles T. Hardy Obituary
Charles T. Hardy

Charles Thomas Hardy of Seattle, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at home. Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen, and children Mary Pat (Kevin) and Tom (Flan) and 4 grandchildren, Kelly, Erin, Willow and Nico.

A celebration of Charlie's life will

be at 1pm, Sunday, November 3,

2019 at the Center for Urban Horticulture in Seattle. A full obituary can be found at

www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's

Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.

Donations can be made to UW Brain Repository and Integrated Neuropathology (BRaIN) Research

Fund www.acceleratemed.org/Hardy
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
