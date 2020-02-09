|
Charles Tennant Mitchell
Charlie Mitchell, 72, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 with his family by his side.
Charlie was born August 1, 1947 in Long Beach, CA to Mary Helen (McCune) and Bill Mitchell. The oldest of three children, he was raised in the Snoqualmie Falls mill town and on the shores of Lake Sammamish. Charlie graduated from Lake Washington High School in 1965 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. He continued his education at the University of Oregon, receiving his BS in 1969, and was a member of the track team and the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, where he made lifelong friends.
Charlie enrolled in Naval Officer Candidate School in 1970 and, during his four years in the Navy, served aboard the destroyer USS Hank and ocean-going tugboat USS Abnaki, on which he was executive officer. His service took him to Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong.
After returning to the states in 1974, Charlie began a 25 year career at Nordstrom, shepherding the company into the computer age until his retirement as Vice President of Information Services in 1999. It was during this time he met the love of his life and wife of 41 years, Roxanne Blanco, whom he married on October 14, 1978. After four years living on Queen Anne Hill, Charlie and Roxanne moved to the Montlake neighborhood where they celebrated Opening Day, Husky games and the yearly Christmas ships with family, neighbors and friends. They were thrilled to welcome their son Wills in 1986 and Charlie took special care coaching, mentoring and teaching him "Dad's life lessons". Charlie enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Arizona, Laguna Beach and the San Juan Islands with his family, always planning for their next trip. Charlie's most recent joy was his granddaughter Eloise, who made him laugh, warmed his heart, and gave him hope.
Diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, Charlie did not let the disease define him. Always humble and quick with a joke, he never lost his kind demeanor and positive attitude. His nearly 30-year battle did not stop him from fishing the coasts of Washington, British Columbia and Alaska or throwing in a line at the local park. Charlie was a lifetime member of the Seattle Yacht Club and enjoyed golfing throughout the Pacific Northwest. He also volunteered extensively, coaching throwers for the Bishop Blanchet High School track team for 16 years, and punters and kickers for the Blanchet, Lakeside, Ingraham and Cleveland high school football teams.
Charlie is survived by his wife Roxanne, his son Wills (Anna Boone), granddaughter Eloise, sister Annie Robbins (David), brother Bill (Laura) and a loving group of family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Bill (1979) and mother Mary Helen (1999).
The family would like to thank Dr. Pinky Agarwal (Booth Gardiner Parkinson's Clinic), Dr. Greg John, and the doctors and nursing staff at Swedish First Hill for all their care, love and support throughout his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northwest Parkinson's Foundation or to Bishop Blanchet High School Athletics in honor of Charlie Mitchell.
Interment at Tahoma National Cemetery Friday February 21st at 2:00 pm. Please join us for a celebration of Charlie's life on Sunday, March 1st at the
Seattle Yacht Club
from 2:00 - 6:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 23, 2020