Charles V. "Tom" Gibbs



Charles V. "Tom Gibbs", a longtime resident of the Bellevue and Seattle area, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on June 19, 2019. Tom was born in Gresham, Oregon to Laurel C. Gibbs and Margaret R. Gibbs of Winlock, Washington.



Tom attended the University of Washington and graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1954 and added an MS in CE in 1966.



He achieved far reaching impacts from his successful Civil Engineering career and made many voluntary contributions to the community where he lived. His work for a sustainable environment nationally and in two major cities was of historic importance to the clean water movement. His commitment to public transportation, healthy forests, the building of communities and his love of baseball have left valuable and durable benefits for the residents of the Seattle and Milwaukee metropolitan areas.



In 2005 Tom and his wife, Jean, endowed the "Charles V. 'Tom' and Jean C. Gibbs Presidential Fellowship in Environmental Engineering" at the University of Washington. The fellowship is designed to support graduate level studies for engineers from developing countries who will return home to help develop clean water and functioning sanitation systems for rural populations in those countries.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents Laurel C. Gibbs and Margaret R. Gibbs and brother, Robert Gibbs.



Tom is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Claudia Post, son Todd Gibbs and his wife Karen, and his sister Janet Adams.



A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at Skyline Retirement Community, 725 9th Ave., Seattle, WA 98104 on July 27, 2019 at 1:10 p.m.



In lieu of flowers the family requests a contribution to the Mountains to Sound Greenway in his memory.



Sign Tom's online Guest Book



at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019