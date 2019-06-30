Charles (Chuck) William Prescott



Charles Prescott died peacefully while at Swedish Hospital (Cherry Hill) in Seattle Washington on June 19, 2019 at the age of 93.



Chuck is survived by his wife of 72 years Doris, son Larry Prescott, Anderson Island, WA, and brother Robert Wyciskala, West Seattle, WA. He is preceded in death by daughter Linda Foster, grandson Kyle Prescott, and grandson Dustin Foster.



Chuck was born on November 28, 1925 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Anne and Charles Wyciskala. Chuck joined the Army in 1943 just before his 18th birthday. After joining, he had 9 months of training in the United States, then went to England in 1944. On Christmas Eve, 1944, he was in France fighting. Chuck ended his career in the Army as a Staff Sergeant in 1946. He was awarded an ETO Ribbon (European Theater of Operations) for France, Germany, and Austria with 3 battle stars on it.



Doris, at age 16, met Chuck when he lived in Madison Park in Seattle. On their first date they went by ferry from Seattle to Kirkland to go bowling. They corresponded during the war by "V Mail" where the letter was photographed, and 3 pages were condensed into 1.



Chuck and Doris were married in 1947 at University Lutheran Church.



In 1954, when their first child Larry was about to start school, they decided to buy a house. They found a house on Genesee Hill in West Seattle which would become their lifelong residence. Their second child, Linda (1958 - 2010) was born there.



Chuck started working at General Electric Supply in 1946 and ended his 40-year career at GE Supply as Regional Manager of Materials.



Both Doris and Chuck participated in various service projects through their church and worked with the Golden Fellowship where a monthly lunch was provided for seniors.



A Memorial Service is scheduled



for Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m.



at First Lutheran Church in West Seattle, with a reception to



follow at the church. Pastor



Ron Marshall will officiate the ceremony.



All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chuck's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Lutheran Church of West Seattle at 4105 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116. Also, condolences can be sent to www.Howden-Kennedy.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019