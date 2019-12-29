|
Charles William Swaner
Charles (Chuck) William Swaner, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on December 14, 2019. He was born and raised in Hailey, ID, joined the Air Force and spent his business career with IBM, and was a decades long volunteer with Jr. Achievement. He was a founding member of St. Madeline Sophie parish and a long time member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Swaner Minch of West Seattle; son Clifford Swaner of Hansville, WA; sister Margaret Swaner Cameron of Fairfield, ID as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He now rests eternally with his beloved wife Ann; son William, brothers and sister; and life-long friends.
A private memorial will be held at Sunset Hills Bellevue.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019