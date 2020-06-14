Charles William Swanson
(1927 ~ 2020)
The family of Charles William Swanson would like to honor a long life well lived. Chuck was a family man who worked hard as an engineer and enjoyed just being with his family when not working. He was madly in love with his wife of 61 years, Betty, who preceded him in death. Chuck was not a demanding person, but rather gave grace to everybody. He loved Jesus and sang out loudly when it was time to praise Jesus at church. Chuck loved his family and was always proud of his children, come what may. Young children always put a spark in his blue eyes and he loved to play with them. He and his wife enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, and taking vacations. Chuck used his skills in volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. He is survived by 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. The family requests that any memorials be given to Habitat for Humanity.
Please see a full obituary at: marlattfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.