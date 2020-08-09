1/1
Charles Wylie (Chuck) Bergquist
Charles (Chuck) Wylie Bergquist

Chuck was born March 14th, 1942 and passed away on July, 30th, 2020 (78) in his sleep while doing one of his favorite passions, being out in nature at Sol Duc Hot Springs in Olympic National Park. He graduated from Stanford University with a PhD and taught Latin American History at Duke University and at the University of Washington. He is survived by his wife Hwasook Nam, sons Joel Bergquist and Byung-ha Han, daughter Andrea Bergquist-Zamir, brothers James and Curt Bergquist, friends Curtis and Bobby Pearson, and his Volkswagen Vanagon Camper. At his request, no services will be held.

Sign Chuck's online guestbook at www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
