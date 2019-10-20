|
|
Charlotte Ann Pennington
Charlotte Pennington, age 77, passed away peacefully at home October 1, 2019. She was born June 1, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to Della Fay and Robert Macomber.
Charlotte is survived by Hugh Pennington, her husband of 55 years; her daughters Tracey Cartwright (Richard) and Kori Bryant (Michael); her sister Jacqueline Macomber; and grandchildren Tyler and Austin Cartwright, and Brenna, Lana and Emily Bryant.
For a full obituary and memorial service information, please visit kosecfh.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019