Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kosec Funeral Home and Crematory
1615 PARKSIDE DR
PORT TOWNSEND, WA 98368
(360) 385-2642
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Pennington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ann Pennington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Ann Pennington Obituary
Charlotte Ann Pennington

Charlotte Pennington, age 77, passed away peacefully at home October 1, 2019. She was born June 1, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to Della Fay and Robert Macomber.

Charlotte is survived by Hugh Pennington, her husband of 55 years; her daughters Tracey Cartwright (Richard) and Kori Bryant (Michael); her sister Jacqueline Macomber; and grandchildren Tyler and Austin Cartwright, and Brenna, Lana and Emily Bryant.

For a full obituary and memorial service information, please visit kosecfh.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now