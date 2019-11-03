|
Charlotte DOMINICO
Charlotte Joan Dominico born September 19, 1938, passed away
October 19, 2019. Raised in West Seattle. Parents Garrett and Marion Ehlers. She is preceded in death by husband, Larry Dominico. Survived by children Larry Dominico, Dina Bittermann (Jim) and Mary Jo Werlech (Mike). Grandchildren Nic, (Karissa) Joseph Bittermann. Larry, Sam Dominico. Danny, Joey and Michael Werlech. Great granddaughter Kinsley. Brothers, Roland and Darrel Ehlers.
Funeral service
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
West Seattle, Fri. Nov. 8th, 2pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019