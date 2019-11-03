Home

Charlotte Dominico Obituary
Charlotte DOMINICO

Charlotte Joan Dominico born September 19, 1938, passed away

October 19, 2019. Raised in West Seattle. Parents Garrett and Marion Ehlers. She is preceded in death by husband, Larry Dominico. Survived by children Larry Dominico, Dina Bittermann (Jim) and Mary Jo Werlech (Mike). Grandchildren Nic, (Karissa) Joseph Bittermann. Larry, Sam Dominico. Danny, Joey and Michael Werlech. Great granddaughter Kinsley. Brothers, Roland and Darrel Ehlers.

Funeral service

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

West Seattle, Fri. Nov. 8th, 2pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
