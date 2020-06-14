Charlotte Henke



Charlotte died peacefully at her home on South Whidbey Island on May 15, 2020. "Casa Carlotta," the home she designed and built in the Useless Bay Colony, Useless Bay Golf & Country Club, Langley, Washington was truly a beautifully happy and heavenly place on earth for Charlotte.



Charlotte Marie Hunt was born in Redfield, South Dakota on November 20, 1937 to Fred Oliver Hunt, a United Methodist minister, and the former Pearl Christine Levans. Soon, however, her parents and two siblings with newborn Charlotte relocated to the Pacific Northwest, so pastor-father Fred could serve churches in Oregon and Washington. Charlotte was graduated from Monroe High School in 1956. She then attended the College of Puget Sound, now UPS, where she was active in the sorority Delta Delta Delta.



Later, Charlotte was graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Washington, focusing on architecture and earning a degree in Urban Planning. At the UW, Charlotte enrolled in the Architecture in Rome program and spent one full University quarter living in Italy. The love of Italian culture and language fueled Charlotte's wanderlust, leading her to visit most nations of Europe and faraway places like Russia, the Ukraine, Finland and Denmark.



During her early legal secretarial career, Charlotte met and married attorney Richard D. Bonesteel. Together they raised three children. Later, she married attorney, hotelier and Seattle World's Fair executive Harry Henke III. Harry was a lifelong boater. He with Charlotte bought a yacht they named "Tiger Hunt," and she designed its interior. That experience led Charlotte to her career of interior designing for boats, homes and commercial spaces. Her outstanding reputation in this profession prompted her to retain the surname from her business, Charlotte Henke Designs.



Following the death of Harry, serendipity brought Dick McGrath into Charlotte's life. Their 20-year marriage brought to both joy and the companionship of those fortunate to grow old together.



Charlotte was active in the Seattle Tennis Club, Seattle Yacht Club and the Rainier Club. Her charitable activities included fund-raising for the Child Hearing League and the Northwest Chamber Orchestra, and active involvement with the English Speaking Union Seattle Branch and its Shakespeare program of high school student public speaking international competition. Charlotte also volunteered at South Whidbey Elementary School, teaching Art in Architecture, a program she created to demonstrate beauty in worldwide classic architecture.



Charlotte is survived by husband Dick McGrath, and by: son Richard D. Bonesteel Jr. with Dolores and grandchildren Philip and Richard George Bonesteel and by great grandson Luccas Bonesteel; daughter Wendy Wilson and grandchildren Kainoa Wilson, Bailee (Wilson) Bryant with Eric and Christopher, and Shayna (Wilson) Angel with Marc and great grandchildren Lyla and Louis; and by stepsons Michael and John McGrath. Charlotte is also survived by siblings John Hunt with Britta, Christine McCroskey with Richard, and Fred Hunt, Jr. with Valerie, and by many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Linda Bonesteel, and by her sister Nan Fisher.



In lieu of flowers or donations, please simply join our family in contemplating loving memories of our beloved Charlotte. Celebrations of Charlotte's life will take place both at her South Whidbey Island home and in Seattle.



In Charlotte's own words:



"I am happy with my accomplishments and ...



I am in a very happy place."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store