Charlotte Louise Crane, 81, of Seattle, passed away on April 11, 2019, at home with her family and Chaplin by her side. She was born to the late Herbert and Virginia Cleaver, on July 6,



1937, in Seattle, WA. "Charlie" graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955 and



shortly thereafter married Ronald Crane, father of her 4 children. "CharChar" retired 5 years early from Fircrest School as a Pharmacy Tech in 1995 to care for her parents full time. Survived by her daughters Terri Campbell and Rhonda Gardner, her son William Crane, and a host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter Deborah Jean Chamberland on August 6, 2017. Char Darling or "CharDar" was a devout Christian, taught His ways to her young children, prayed every day, and said grace before every meal, in Jesus' name. She also enjoyed boating, beach combing, Bible study, bowling, softball, knitting and crocheting, and coffee with many friends.



A Celebration of Life morning potluck will be held Saturday, May 4th, from 10 am to 1 pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church



in Shoreline, WA.



Thanks to Pastor Tom! NOTE: The Celebration will include her late daughter, Deborah Chamberland, of Tacoma.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Providence Hospice of Seattle are greatly appreciated. "We couldn't have done it, so well, without you"! Charlie, family, and friends were blessed to have your Dream Team Support!



