Charlotte Loveland Pruitt



April 20, 1974 ~ March 17, 2019



Charlotte passed away on March 17, 2019, after a long battle with a rare cancer.



Born in Seattle, Charlotte attended Bush School and Seattle Prep. She graduated from the University of Washington where she played tennis her Freshman year. Charlotte was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Seattle Tennis Club.



After college, Charlotte pursued a successful career in commercial real estate and French Fifty swimwear in Seattle. In 2009, she moved to Los Angeles and continued with real estate and French Fifty swimwear.



Charlotte is survived by her former spouse, Drake, and their son, Hudson. She is also survived by her parents, Jill and Lee Loveland and her brother and sister in law, Kerry and Cathy Loveland, their children, Rolly, Charlie, and Mia and numerous other relatives.



There will be a private family funeral and burial in Seattle.



A Celebration of Charlotte's life for all will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2:30 PM at Broadmoor Golf Club in Seattle.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Sister Stella Foundation at St. Paul the Apostle grade school in Los Angeles where Hudson is a student.



The Sister Stella Foundation



PO Box 492515



Los Angeles, Calif. 90049



Online donation link:



https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/srstellafoundation



Info about the foundation:



https://www.srstellafoundation.org/



Questions: Harry Collyns,



([email protected]) 310-985-3411



Sign Charlotte's online



Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019