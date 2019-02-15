Charlotte Marie Rogers



Charlotte Marie (Peruchini) Rogers died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 81.



Charlotte was born January 21, 1938 in Kingsford, Michigan to Celeste and Florence (Marlow) Peruchini. She spent her early childhood in Stanwood, moving to the Seattle area in her early teens.



In 1958 Charlotte married Don Rogers. For 54 years they shared the adventure of a life well lived. Their early years together were in Seattle and Olympia. In 1979 they moved to Kirkland where Charlotte was the heart of a warm, loving home, welcoming and caring for their many friends and family.



Charlotte is survived by her sons, John and David (Darcie); grandchildren, Tony (Chelsea), Aaren (Brad) Trombley, Jared and Sam; great grandchildren, Taylor, Rowdy, Skylie and Hudson; sister Paula Ricketts of California and brother Chester of Virginia. She was preceded in death by husband Don, the love of her life, and brother Frank.



Charlotte was a truly elegant lady who radiated beauty in everything she did. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Charlotte's life at the Kirkland Eagles on



Sunday, March 3rd at 1:00 pm.



Remembrances of Charlotte can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.