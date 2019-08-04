|
|
Charlotte Powers Paine
August 13 1919 ~ June 22, 2019
On Saturday June 22, 2019, Charlotte Powers Paine, loving mother of 2, passed away at the age of 99. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
Charlotte was born on August 13, 1919 in Buffalo, NY to William and Sally (Mulligan) Powers. Her family lived in and around New York City before settling in Port Washington, Long Island, NY, where she attended Our Lady of Mercy Academy for 9 years. In 1938, she moved to Berkley, California, where she attended the University of California and received a B.A. in Decorative Arts in 1942.
After graduating she worked at Lockheed Aircraft Company in Burbank California until she joined the U.S Naval Reserve as a W.A.V.E. During her time in the Navy she was stationed across the US including NY, Georgia, Hollywood (California) and Miami. In August 1945, the day before the war ended, she was stationed at the Naval Air Station on Ford Island, Oahu, Hawaii. While stationed in Hawaii, she met her husband to be, a young Navy Ensign, William A. Paine 2nd, and in 1946 she mustered out of the Navy in San Francisco.
She and William married on June 26, 1947 at St. Andrews Cathedral in Pasadena, California, before moving to Boston while her husband finished school at M.I.T. In March of '47 Charlotte and William moved to Bellevue, Washington where she gave birth to her two sons- William A. Paine 3rd, and John D. Paine. The family moved to Bainbridge Island, Washington in 1958 where she happily spent the next 61 years of her life.
Charlotte Paine was a great lover of genealogy among many other things, and she spent a great deal of time traveling for wonderful experiences and following her interests, to see family and doing genealogical research. Charlotte participated in, supported and was a member of many organizations, including: New England Historical and Genealogical Society. Colonial Dames & Mayflower Society, Bainbridge Island Genealogical Society, Helpline House, Island Land Trust, and Arboretum. Charlotte also was very active at Island Fitness Gym (2x weekly till May 2019), Chiropractic visits, Integrated Wellness Center and an avid knitter.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband William (1997), and her sister Jean (2012). She is survived by her two sons, William and John, and her two grandsons, Michael and Stephen and her daughter-in-law, Dara.
A funeral service will be held on August 23, 2019 at 11am at St Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1187 Wyatt Way NW
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to Helpline House on Bainbridge Island. Helpline House, Bainbridge Island WA. helplinehouse.org ; (206) 842.7621
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019