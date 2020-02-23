|
Charlotte Sophia Wisdorf
Age 89 of Seattle, WA, Charlotte passed away quietly on February 7, 2020.
Born December 12, 1930 in Argusville, ND to Gertrude Sauer-Steffes and Frank Steffes. Charlotte was a middle child with two older sisters, Alvina and LaVonne and three younger siblings, Geraldine, Fran and Patricia.
Charlotte was taught by the Sisters at St. Gabriel Convent for eight years. Her Catholic faith carried her throughout her life. After graduating eighth grade, Charlotte attended Fulda High School. Her mother had a heart disorder and needed help at home so Charlotte stayed at home her freshman year. She went back to Fulda High School the following year until her senior year. At that time, her mother's health declined to the point of requiring hospitalization. Because around the clock care was so expensive, Charlotte would spend each afternoon/evening at her bedside. The hospital was a distance from home so Charlotte transferred to and boarded at Sacred Heart Academy which she graduated from in May 1949.
Something very magical happened on Charlotte's 18th birthday. Her mother had been in a coma for some time. While she sat with her mother after school on her birthday, her mother woke up perfectly coherent and talked to her for a couple of hours. She knew it was her birthday and she said that she wanted her to have a pearl necklace for her birthday. It was a very special time and after their talk her mother lapsed back into a coma. Her mother passed away on Christmas Day, 1948. The house was decorated in blue lights to match their mood. For the rest of Charlotte's life she felt sad anytime she saw a house decorated in blue lights.
After high school Charlotte worked at North Dakota Metal Culvert Company. Charlotte married the love of her life, Raymond (Ray) Wisdorf on Valentine's Day, 1950 and they lived in Argusville, ND to farm with her dad. Soon they moved to Alexandria, MN where Ray worked at a small aircraft plant. In 1961 the company closed and they moved the family to Washington State. After the children were in school, Charlotte went back to work; first at Roxbury Court, then at Anixter Pruzan, and finally at Boeing where she eventually retired in 1989 a few months after Ray.
Charlotte is survived by her two sisters Geraldine and Patricia, her children, Sharon (Perry) Woodford, Sandra (Mark) Kessler, and her grandchildren, Conner Wisdorf, Corey and Tyler Kessler, and Desirae Woodford. Charlotte is together again in heaven watching over us all with Ray who passed away in 2017 and their son Doug, who passed away in 2009.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to the non-profit of your choice in Charlotte's name.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020