Chen-Ming (William) Wang
In Loving Memory
Chen-Ming (William) Wang of Shoreline, Washington passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2020 of natural causes. Chen-Ming was born in Taiwan on January 30, 1935, the first son of father Po-Chen Wang and mother Ming-Shia Wang.
William's 85 years were enriched by his zest for life and adventure and by his loving family and friends. His love of nature and travel shine through in his beautiful photography-a hobby he took up in his later years. Chen-Ming joins his wife Fan-mei (Frances) and son Chu Fwei (Michael), both of whom predeceased him. His optimism, humor, resilience, and energy will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brother Chen-Show and sister-in-law Nimia; his daughter-in-law Claire; his nephews Po Chun, Jim, and Bob; his nieces Linda, Suki, and Carolyn; his beloved grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and his amazing grandchildren Walter and Sylvie.
