1/
Chen-Ming (William) Wang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chen-Ming's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chen-Ming (William) Wang

In Loving Memory

Chen-Ming (William) Wang of Shoreline, Washington passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2020 of natural causes. Chen-Ming was born in Taiwan on January 30, 1935, the first son of father Po-Chen Wang and mother Ming-Shia Wang.

William's 85 years were enriched by his zest for life and adventure and by his loving family and friends. His love of nature and travel shine through in his beautiful photography-a hobby he took up in his later years. Chen-Ming joins his wife Fan-mei (Frances) and son Chu Fwei (Michael), both of whom predeceased him. His optimism, humor, resilience, and energy will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his brother Chen-Show and sister-in-law Nimia; his daughter-in-law Claire; his nephews Po Chun, Jim, and Bob; his nieces Linda, Suki, and Carolyn; his beloved grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and his amazing grandchildren Walter and Sylvie.

See William's full obituary and sign his Guest Book at funerals.coop or Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
2011 1st Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98109
(206) 529-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved