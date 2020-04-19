|
Cherry Scott Summers
Cherry passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband Bob of 45 years, sister Gwenn, two daughters Chessa and Melanie as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her positive outlook and sparkle will forever be missed. She leaves a void that can never be filled and our hearts are broken.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020